Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool thrashing Everton in Premier League - 'The best I've seen since I came here'

Jurgen Klopp: "Yes, it was for sure the best performance we have showed since I am at Liverpool at Goodison. We had some good games here, but we were never as good as tonight, and we were never as calm as tonight, we were never as convinced as tonight. And that's why we won the game. Really happy about that."

00:01:35, 40 minutes ago