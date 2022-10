Football

Jurgen Klopp on Man City red card: 'My first card in England. And yeah, was red. My fault'

Jurgen Klopp has said he accepts the red card he received in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday and acknowledged that the incident was his fault. Klopp was sent to the stands after shouting in one of the referee's assistant's face, although it's likely he will be in the dugout for Wednesday’s home game with West Ham.

00:02:06, an hour ago