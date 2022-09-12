Football

Jurgen Klopp puts defence first, calling Liverpool's defeat to Napoli the 'worst game since I came here'

Liverpool trained on Monday ahead of their UEFA Champions League Group A clash with Ajax, which comes during a difficult start to the new season. Jurgen Klopp's side were humbled 4-1 by Italian outfit Napoli in their opening group fixture, while Ajax thrashed Scottish team Rangers 4-0. Domestically, Liverpool have also struggled and have picked up just nine points from 18.

