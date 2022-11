Football

Jurgen Klopp reacts to 'absolutely big' victory for Liverpool over Tottenham in Premier League

Jurgen Klopp reaction after Mohamed Salah struck twice to fire Liverpool to a 2-1 win at Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. "Tonight, what pleased me the most, he scored the two goals and then he played like a real, real team player. So, I am really pleased for him, top performance and showed an outstanding attitude tonight," said the German manager.

