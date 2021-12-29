Football

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool loss to Leicester City: 'I didn't like a lot and that's not cool'

Jurgen Klopp: "I wouldn't have liked the game anyway. Then you can say these things like, 'Yes you can win dirty, winning the dirty games is very important.' It's all true but not tonight, I didn't like a lot in our football game to be honest and that's not cool. That's not why we do it. So we have to do better and we have a few days to talk it through, think it through, improve and go again."

00:01:46, an hour ago