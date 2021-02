Football

Jurgen Klopp: 'Really strange' situation led to Liverpool signing Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday the January deadline day signings of Ozan Kabak from Schalke and Ben Davies from Preston North End were a result of a "really strange" situation, with the club in the midst of a defensive crisis and mounting injury list. It came as he confirmed Virgil van Dijk is unlikely to return this season.

00:01:16, 54 views, an hour ago