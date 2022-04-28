Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Champions League glory will help forward Sadio Mane win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

The Senegalese star is said to be in contention for the best player of the year award having played an instrumental role in the Reds’ quest for an unprecedented quadruple this season, as well as helping his country to a first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title.

Ad

Mane, 30, was also on target in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Anfield, scoring his 20th goal in all competitions for the club this campaign.

Premier League Klopp contract talks imminent with Liverpool boss open to staying beyond 2024 – reports 7 HOURS AGO

Asked after the game if his player deserves the award, Klopp says he was unclear of the criteria for winning but says claiming Europe’s top prize should help Mane’s chances.

"He's played an outstanding season,” Klopp told reporters. “Sadio is an outstanding player.

“I have nothing to do with the Ballon d'Or nominations. I don't understand it 100 percent.

“He is world class. He again played a really good game for us but I have no idea, I don't know how you come with that question with the season not even over.

“Historically you have to win something to win the Ballon d'Or, most of the time it was like this. If you're not (Lionel) Messi or (Cristiano) Ronaldo you have to probably win the Champions League, which we haven't done yet.

“Give us a few more weeks and we will see where we end up.

“Sadio wants to contribute, Sadio wants to help the team and that's what I love most about it."

Following their victory over the Spanish side at Anfield, the Reds are just 90 minutes away from the May 28 final in Paris.

Mane’s brace in the FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City also means Klopp’s side are in the final of the FA Cup where they face Chelsea on May 14.

Having beaten the Blues in the Carabao Cup final earlier in the season, Liverpool also sit just one point behind City in the Premier League with five matches to play.

Champions League 'It’s half time, nothing else' - Klopp quietens excitement after first leg win 18 HOURS AGO