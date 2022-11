Football

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool v Tottenham is ‘like a Champions League game in the Premier League’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described his side’s clash against Tottenham on Sunday as a “Champions League match in the Premier League”. Having suffered shock defeats to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United in their last two league games, Klopp says Tottenham is always a “difficult place” to play at and that there are “no friendly games” against them.

