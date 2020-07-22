Football

Jurgen Klopp: Stay home now but get ready to party Liverpool fans

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
29 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

Jurgen Klopp told fans to prepare for a huge party to celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League title.

Liverpool geared up to lift the Premier League trophy with a 5-3 win over Chelsea in a goal feast at Anfield on Wednesday to ensure they went an entire league season unbeaten at home, and Klopp told Sky Sports after the match that he couldn’t be prouder.

"We are champions: it's the truth. We won four trophies, big ones. I couldn't be more proud. Usually I don't need pictures with something, but I will have a picture with all four trophies, it doesn't happen too often."

Despite lifting the trophy in an empty stadium it was far from a subdued affair and the 53-year-old added that fans could expect a big celebration once the coronavirus pandemic had passed.

You made us happy, we all should celebrate at home. Prepare for a party and when this virus has gone we will have a party.

The win means Liverpool won 18 of their 19 league games at home in the campaign, with the only blemish being their 1-1 draw with Burnley earlier this month. They moved onto 96 points, one shy of the club record they set when finishing runners-up last season.

With additional reporting from Reuters

