Football

Jurgen Klopp tells reporter 'do me a favour and ask your own question' after anger at Dietmar Hamann comments

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted angrily on Tuesday to a reporter's question which referenced former 'Reds' midfielder Dietmar Hamann's comments that the club needed a 'spark' following a difficult start to the new season, which included a 3-2 defeat to English Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

00:01:05, 2 hours ago