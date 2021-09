Football

Jurgen Klopp unhappy with Brazilian player bans, says biennial World Cup is 'all about money'

Jurgen Klopp said it was "not okay" that Liverpool's Brazilian players were punished for the club's decision not to release them for international duty. Klopp also remarked that FIFA's proposals to hold a World Cup every two years are "all about money".

00:01:46, an hour ago