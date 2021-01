Football

Jurgen Klopp: Winning against Man Utd is 'enough itself'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday that he was not worried about whether the result of their top-of-the-table clash with Manchester United this weekend would have a say in the title race. Leaders United and champions Liverpool, the two most successful sides in the division, are separated by three points ahead of the match at Anfield where Klopp's side have not lost since April 2017.

