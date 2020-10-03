Juventus, who are scheduled to host Napoli on Sunday, confirmed those returning positive tests were "neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff".
"This procedure will allow all members who tested negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not be allowed contact with outside the group," the club said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/team-in-fiduciary-isolation.
Football
Atletico's Savic hits out at defensive Villarreal after stalemate
"The club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities." (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Ian Chadband)
Football
AFC Champions League Results
Football
Beaming Ancelotti heaps praise on Calvert-Lewin and Rodriguez