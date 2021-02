Football

Juventus 1-1 Hellas Verona: ‘We can still win the Scudetto' – Andrea Pirlo after Juve drop points

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo believes the Serie A title is still within their grasp after they failed to take all three points in a 1-1 draw with Verona on Saturday. Juventus remain in third place, seven points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan and three behind AC Milan.

