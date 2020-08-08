Juventus appoint Pirlo as new manager

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Juventus have named their former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as the club's new manager on a two-year contract, the Serie A champions announced on Saturday.
The decision comes after the Turin club sacked coach Maurizio Sarri following their Champions League round-of-16 exit to Olympique Lyonnais on Friday. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)
