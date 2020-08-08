Football

Juventus appoint Pirlo as new manager

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Juventus have named their former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as the club's new manager on a two-year contract, the Serie A champions announced on Saturday.

The decision comes after the Turin club sacked coach Maurizio Sarri following their Champions League round-of-16 exit to Olympique Lyonnais on Friday. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football

Peru halts league due to fans flouting social distancing rules

AN HOUR AGO
Serie A

Andrea Pirlo appointed as new Juventus manager

2 HOURS AGO
Football

MLS to resume season on Aug. 12 in home cities amid COVID-19

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On