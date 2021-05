Football

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo focussing on making top four, 'not worried about his job'

Andrea Pirlo 'is not worried' about his future as Juventus head coach, as he is only focused on finishing in the top four in Serie A and winning the Coppa Italia. Juventus remain in fourth place in the Serie A standings with 66 points and with five matches remaining they face a five-team battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

00:00:28, an hour ago