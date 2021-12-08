Football

Juventus boss Max Allegri on Champions League - 'We want to finish the group in best possible way'

Max Allegri: "We will have to see the (round of 16) draw. I cannot predict if we will do better (compared to the last two seasons). What I know for sure is that we need to create the conditions to try to do better - this is a fact. The Champions League in March is like a new season, you need to get there with a fully-fit squad and with all of the players available."

00:02:02, 18 minutes ago