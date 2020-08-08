Football

Juventus coach Sarri sacked - Italian media reports

ByReuters
30 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Serie A champions Juventus have sacked coach Maurizio Sarri after one season following their Champions League exit on Friday night, Italian media reported.

Corriere dello Sport and Sky said the 61-year-old had been fired.

"Maurizio Sarri has been fired, it's all but official," the Gazzetta dello Sport wrote on its website.

