Juventus escape with a point from trip to much-improved Fiorentina

Juve arrived at the Stadio Artemio Franchi having won their opening two games and were heavy favourites against a Fiorentina side on zero points and a 16-match winless league run.

Franck Ribery impressed on his first start for the hosts as they created the better chances, but a lack of clinical finishing from Vincenzo Montella's men helped Juve escape with a point.

Juventus are top of the standings with seven points but could surrender the lead to Inter Milan or Torino before the end of the weekend, while Fiorentina are 16th after collecting their first point of the campaign.

The draw extended Fiorentina's run of Serie A games without a victory to 17, their worst run in the competition since 1970-71. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie Editing by Christian Radnedge)