Juventus land defender De Ligt from Ajax - Sky Italy
TURIN, June 22 (Reuters) - Netherlands teenage centre back Matthijs de Ligt has agreed a deal to join Italian champions Juventus from Ajax Amsterdam, Sky Italy reported on Saturday.
According to the report, Juventus will pay 62 million pounds ($78.99 million) for the Ajax captain, 19, who was one of the key players in the Dutch side's thrilling run to the Champions League semi-finals.
($1 = 0.7849 pounds) (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru and Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
