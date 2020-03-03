Juventus-Milan cup match postponed over coronavirus concerns

Sports events have been banned in three regions of Italy -- Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna -- plus two provinces although top flight soccer matches can go ahead behind closed doors, an option which the Serie A league has preferred not to use.

The Piedmont region where Turin is located was exempted from the ban on Sunday and Juventus immediately said the game would go ahead with spectators. However, ANSA said on Tuesday that the city council had decided to call the match off.

The decision came as the Civil Protection Agency said that 27 people had died of the highly contagious illness in Italy over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of dead to 79, while the number of cases rose to 2,502.

Napoli are due to host Inter Milan in the other match on Thursday.