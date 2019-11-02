Getty Images

Juventus stay top and maintain winning routine against Torino

By Reuters

32 minutes agoUpdated 24 minutes ago

Juventus stayed top of Serie A and maintained their winning routine in fixtures against their less glamorous neighbours Torino when a second-half goal from Matthijs de Ligt gave them a 1-0 away win in Saturday's Derby della Mole.

The 20-year-old Dutchman hooked the ball in following a corner midway through the second half of a scrappy, bad-tempered match.

Bremer had the ball in the net for Torino in stoppage time but it was ruled out for offside.

Juventus, chasing a ninth successive title, lead with 29 points from 11 games, one ahead of Inter Milan who earlier won 2-1 at Bologna.

