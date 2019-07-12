Gangwon FC
Finished
0
2
-
1
0
11:00
12/07/19
Chuncheon Songam Leports Town
Gyeongnam FC
K League 1 • Regular
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • Gangwon FC
  • Gyeongnam FC
  • Woo
    90'
  • JungSielis
    90'
  • CastaignosKo
    85'
  • Park
    78'
  • Cho
    76'
  • Lee
    74'
  • OhPark
    67'
  • KimBae
    57'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Gangwon FC
  • Gyeongnam FC
  • Kangkim
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Gangwon FC
  • Gyeongnam FC
  • Kim
    33'
avant-match

LIVE
Gangwon FC - Gyeongnam FC
K League 1 - 12 July 2019

K League 1 – Follow the Football match between Gangwon FC and Gyeongnam FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 12 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Byung-Soo Kim or Jong-bu Kim? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Gangwon FC and Gyeongnam FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Gangwon FC vs Gyeongnam FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment