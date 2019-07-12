Share
- 2nd Half
- Woo90'
- JungSielis90'
- CastaignosKo85'
- Park78'
- Cho76'
- Lee74'
- OhPark67'
- KimBae57'
- 1/2 Time
- Kangkim45'
- 1st Half
- Kim33'
avant-match
LIVE
Gangwon FC - Gyeongnam FC
K League 1 - 12 July 2019
K League 1 – Follow the Football match between Gangwon FC and Gyeongnam FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 12 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Byung-Soo Kim or Jong-bu Kim? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Gangwon FC and Gyeongnam FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Gangwon FC vs Gyeongnam FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.