Gangwon FC
Finished
0
3
-
3
0
12:00
04/08/19
Chuncheon Songam Leports Town
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
K League 1 • Regular
  • 2nd Half
  • Gangwon FC
  • Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
  • Lee
    90'
  • Son
    90'
  • Cho
    90'
  • Samuel
    83'
  • NakazatoPark
    79'
  • MoonChoi
    75'
  • Samuel (P)
    72'
  • JungJihyun
    66'
  • Shin
    66'
  • KangOh
    62'
  • ShinHan
    60'
  • Lopes PereiraSamuel
    60'
  • Hong
    55'
  • Kang
    49'
  • 1st Half
  • Gangwon FC
  • Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
  • Jung
    45'
  • Yun
    45'
  • Choi
    35'
  • Lim
    4'
avant-match

LIVE
Gangwon FC - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
K League 1 - 4 August 2019

K League 1 – Follow the Football match between Gangwon FC and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 4 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Byung-Soo Kim or José Morais? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Gangwon FC and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Gangwon FC vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
