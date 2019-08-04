Share
- 2nd Half
- KimAhn88'
- Chan ChoeOh Back77'
- KimHoon-sung70'
- MoonMyung64'
- Seo61'
- KwakLee60'
- Lim58'
- 1st Half
- So WoongÉder44'
Incheon United - Seongnam FC
K League 1 - 4 August 2019
K League 1 – Follow the Football match between Incheon United and Seongnam FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 4 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Sang-Chul Yoo or Ki-Il Nam? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Incheon United and Seongnam FC?
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Incheon United vs Seongnam FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
