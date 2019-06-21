Share
- 2nd Half
- ÉderMoon90'
- Min HyunKim85'
- KimYoon Sung85'
- Kim81'
- Lee75'
- ChoiSeo69'
- Ji Hwan64'
- Éder62'
- Kim59'
- 1/2 Time
- Seung WooKim45'
- 1st Half
- Jae WonCho34'
Jeju United - Seongnam FC
K League 1 - 21 June 2019
K League 1 – Follow the Football match between Jeju United and Seongnam FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 21 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Yun-Kyum Choi or Ki-Il Nam? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Jeju United and Seongnam FC?
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Jeju United vs Seongnam FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
