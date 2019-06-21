LIVE

Jeju United - Seongnam FC

K League 1 - 21 June 2019

K League 1 – Follow the Football match between Jeju United and Seongnam FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 21 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Yun-Kyum Choi or Ki-Il Nam? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Jeju United and Seongnam FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Jeju United vs Seongnam FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

