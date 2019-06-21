Jeju United
Finished
0
1
-
2
0
11:30
21/06/19
Jeju World Cup Stadium
Seongnam FC
K League 1 • Regular
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • Jeju United
  • Seongnam FC
  • ÉderMoon
    90'
  • Min HyunKim
    85'
  • KimYoon Sung
    85'
  • Kim
    81'
  • Lee
    75'
  • ChoiSeo
    69'
  • Ji Hwan
    64'
  • Éder
    62'
  • Kim
    59'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Jeju United
  • Seongnam FC
  • Seung WooKim
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Jeju United
  • Seongnam FC
  • Jae WonCho
    34'
avant-match

LIVE
Jeju United - Seongnam FC
K League 1 - 21 June 2019

K League 1 – Follow the Football match between Jeju United and Seongnam FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 21 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Yun-Kyum Choi or Ki-Il Nam? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Jeju United and Seongnam FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Jeju United vs Seongnam FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment