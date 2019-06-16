LIVE

Sangju Sangmu - Jeju United

K League 1 - 16 June 2019

K League 1 – Follow the Football match between Sangju Sangmu and Jeju United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 16 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Tae Wan Kim or Yun-Kyum Choi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Sangju Sangmu and Jeju United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sangju Sangmu vs Jeju United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

