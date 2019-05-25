Seongnam FC
    -
    11:00
    25/05/19
    Tancheon Sports Complex
    Ulsan Hyundai FC
      K League 1 • Regular
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Seongnam FC - Ulsan Hyundai FC
      K League 1 - 25 May 2019

      K League 1 – Follow the Football match between Seongnam FC and Ulsan Hyundai FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 25 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ki-Il Nam or Do-Hoon Kim? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Seongnam FC and Ulsan Hyundai FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Seongnam FC vs Ulsan Hyundai FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment