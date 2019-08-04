Suwon Samsung Bluewings
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    2
    0
    12:00
    04/08/19
    Suwon World Cup Stadium
    Pohang Steelers
    K League 1 • Regular
    • 2nd Half
    • Suwon Samsung Bluewings
    • Pohang Steelers
    • KimLee
      90'
    • Lee
      90'
    • Heo
      87'
    • SinKo
      74'
    • IljutcenkoHeo
      68'
    • Wanderson
      57'
    • SongLee
      53'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Suwon Samsung Bluewings
    • Pohang Steelers
    • YangDamjanovic
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Suwon Samsung Bluewings
    • Pohang Steelers
    • Lee
      45'
    • Kim
      40'
    • Jin-kyuWaguininho
      38'
    • Kim
      27'
    Suwon Samsung Bluewings - Pohang Steelers
    K League 1 - 4 August 2019

    K League 1 – Follow the Football match between Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Pohang Steelers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 4 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Lim-Saeng Lee or Gi-Dong Kim? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Pohang Steelers?
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Suwon Samsung Bluewings vs Pohang Steelers.

        
