- 2nd Half
- KimLee90'
- Lee90'
- Heo87'
- SinKo74'
- IljutcenkoHeo68'
- Wanderson57'
- SongLee53'
- 1/2 Time
- YangDamjanovic45'
- 1st Half
- Lee45'
- Kim40'
- Jin-kyuWaguininho38'
- Kim27'
LIVE
Suwon Samsung Bluewings - Pohang Steelers
K League 1 - 4 August 2019
