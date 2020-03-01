LIVE

Pohang Steelers - Busan IPark

K League 1 - 1 March 2020

K League 1 – Follow the Football match between Pohang Steelers and Busan IPark live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 1 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gi-Dong Kim or Duck Jae Cho? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Pohang Steelers and Busan IPark? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Pohang Steelers vs Busan IPark. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

