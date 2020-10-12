The country is allowing nightspots to re-open and spectators to attend sports events after new coronavirus cases edged lower in recent weeks, with daily infections falling into the double-digit range in the past two weeks.

The Korean top-flight season began on May 8 in empty stadiums before a limited number of fans were allowed to attend K-League games from Aug. 1.

However, a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases forced the government to enforce stricter rules and again bar fans from attending matches.

Fans will now again be allowed to attend games, starting with Gangwon's match against Incheon on Friday.

Stadiums can be filled to a maximum of 30% of capacity to comply with the authorities' social distancing guidelines but the league opted to limit attendance to 25%.

The K-League added that fans would have to undergo temperature checks and wear masks at all times while cheering would be prohibited to curb the spread of the virus. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

