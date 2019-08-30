Kahn appointed to Bayern board, to take over as CEO in 2022

Kahn, who won eight league titles between 1994 and 2008 at Bayern, signed a five-year contract after the board voted unanimously in favour of the move in Thursday's meeting.

When Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's contract expires on Dec. 31, 2021, Kahn will take over from him as chairman and CEO. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlab Chakraborty)