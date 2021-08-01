Chelsea ran out 2-1 victors at Arsenal in an all-London pre-season affair at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham either side of Granit Xhaka’s header were enough to secure victory for the European Champions.

The two sides were playing in the first of a round-robin series with Tottenham, sponsored by Mind charity.

Premier League Opinion: Chelsea must be wary of tarnishing youthful progress 19 HOURS AGO

It was a reverse scoreline of a pre-season bout between the club's women's sides, played on the same pitch just before the men's game - with the Gunners' Katie McCabe and Freya Jupp netting either side of Blues' academy star Reanna Blades.

Both managers named relatively strong line-ups, as Arsenal welcomed back around 25,000 fans to the Emirates.

There was rapturous applause for £50 million new signing Ben White as he was named as a substitute, whilst Thomas Tuchel sent out his Blues in an offensive minded 3-4-3 set-up, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic as wing backs.

A tentative encounter burst into life moments before the half-hour mark when a swift Chelsea counter from Thomas Partey’s blocked effort set up a 2-v-1 for the away side.

Timo Werner squared for compatriot Havertz, who took one touch to steady himself before firing a fierce right-footed drive into the roof of the net to give the Blues the lead.

It was an excellent finish, continuing a brilliant summer for the young German after a winning goal in the Champions League final and a strong EURO2020 campaign with his national side.

Arsenal almost made the perfect response a few minutes later when Emile Smith-Rowe found himself in plenty of space, but the Gooner’s new number ten was denied by the post.

It was the away side’s turn to test the woodwork just before half-time, as Hakim Ziyech fizzed a low drive against the far post.

Both managers rung the changes in the second half, with Mikel Arteta sending on a trio of new arrivals in White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Chelsea would finish the match with an entirely new eleven on the pitch, with N’golo Kante and Abraham headlining the Blues changes.

The Emirates faithful were buoyed eight minutes into the second half as White did superbly to stop his new side falling further behind.

Having flicked the ball over Bernd Leno, Ziyech looked destined to extend Chelsea’s side, but the Moroccan dallied and allowed White to race back to put in a crucial block, much to the appreciation of the home fans.

There was more to celebrate just over 20 minutes from time, as Arsenal levelled through Xhaka.

The Swiss international rose above Danny Drinkwater to nod a powerful header past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It was a short-lived leveller, though, as a horrific pass from Hector Bellerin gifted Abraham a golden opportunity.

The Englishman duly obliged, restoring Chelsea’s lead just four minutes after Xhaka’s equaliser.

Chelsea held on to secure victory, but not before a spot of drama.

Joe Willock’s powerful effort ten minutes from time looked to have crossed the line, but the referee was unmoved and the Blues ran out victors.

Transfers Bold Arsenal eye Martinez and Maddison as Edu transfer spree continues - Inside Football 30/07/2021 AT 09:20