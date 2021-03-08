Making his first start since January, Havertz played a role in the opening goal as his shot deflected in off Ben Godfrey and he then won the penalty for the second.

The 21-year-old has struggled to cement his place in the team after joining for a club-record fee from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, but Chelsea head coach Tuchel has high hopes for him.

Premier League Tuchel: Chelsea trip to Liverpool not decisive in top-four race 03/03/2021 AT 16:00

"Very pleased with Kai,” he told BT Sport. “It was the trust we gave him and used the trust we gave him. He is a player who has all the ability to be a dominant figure in the offence and he stepped up.

Kai Havertz celebrates scoring for Chelsea Image credit: Getty Images

"You see the quality of the players and the club. It is a pleasure to be on the sideline and work with the team. Everybody in the club is doing everything to compete at this level."

He added in his press conference: “There is no doubt about his quality, talent and character. He needs to adapt to the Premier League and to the club where we play to win every game and the highest standards are normal.

"This kind of mentality but I think he did it today excellently, he got in good positions and used his potential to accelerate our game and to increase the touches in the box responsible for assists, to take responsibility to finish himself."

The win stretched Chelsea’s unbeaten run under Tuchel to 11 matches and saw them move five points clear of fifth-placed Everton in the Premier League table.

"We deserved to win," added Tuchel.

"It was a very difficult first half but we controlled it completely. Second half we increased our level and had a lot of dangerous attacks."

Premier League Tuchel 'absolutely happy' with point against Man Utd 28/02/2021 AT 19:54