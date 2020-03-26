Like most of the global sporting calendar, soccer has ground to a halt as countries battle to contain the virus and FIFA said in a statement that it would launch a series of live chats with former players at 1800 GMT on Thursday.

Former Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar will launch the initiative on Thursday by answering questions from fans in a live Twitter session.

United States' twice women's World Cup winner Carli Lloyd will keep the ball rolling on March 31.

Former Brazil playmaker Kaka and Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro, both Ballon d'Or winners, and four-times African Footballer of the Year Yaya Toure have also signed up and will appear in the next few days, the governing body said.