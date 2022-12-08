Advertisement
Football

Kalvin Phillips plays 'start, bench or sell' at England news conference ahead of France World Cup quarter-final clash

Kalvin Phillips confirmed England midfielder Declan Rice is fit and back in training ahead of the Three Lions' World Cup quarter-final match against France. Rice had missed Wednesday afternoon's open training session with illness, casting doubt over whether he'd be fit for Saturday's match. "I believe Dec (Declan Rice) is fit, he was back in training today and he felt fine," said Phillips.

00:01:07, 2 hours ago

