Kane goes past 200 club goals as Spurs win at Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England, July 15 (Reuters) - Harry Kane went past 200 career club goals with a second-half double as Tottenham Hotspur won 3-1 at Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday to boost their European qualification hopes.

Minutes after Matt Ritchie's thumping finish had given the hosts a deserved equaliser, Kane's clinical header put the visitors back in front to achieve another landmark.

The England skipper sealed the points in the last minute with another header to take his career tally to 201.

Son Heung-min had given Tottenham the lead against the run of play in the first half with his 11th league goal of the season.

Tottenham climbed to seventh place on 55 points with two games remaining, three behind sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race for a Europa League spot.

Kane's 201 club goals have come in 350 appearances in all competitions with 185 of them for Tottenham. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

