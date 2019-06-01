Kane starts for Spurs in Champions League final

MADRID, June 1 (Reuters) - Harry Kane will start for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday with Brazilian striker Lucas Moura left on the bench.

Moura struck a hat-trick in the semi-final, second leg win over Ajax Amsterdam but makes way for the talismanic Kane, who had been out for seven weeks with an ankle injury.

As expected, Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino starts for Liverpool after coming back from a groin injury, with Divock Origi, who scored twice in the 4-0 semi-final, second leg win over Barcelona on the bench.

Teams:

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose; Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko; Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen; Son Heung-min, Harry Kane.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)