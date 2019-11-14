Kane treble helps England qualify for Euro 2020 with 7-0 win

England lead Group A on 18 points with one game remaining and can now look forward to next year's tournament which will see the semi-finals and final played at Wembley.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring for England, playing their 1,000th international game, in the 11th minute before Kane nodded in the second eight minutes later and then made it 3-0 with another header in the 24th.

Montenegro, bottom of the group without a win, were too easily exposed at the back and Marcus Rashford made it 4-0 before Kane wrapped up his hat-trick in the 37th minute.

Mason Mount had a goal disallowed after the break but an own goal by Aleksandar Sofranac made it 6-0 and substitute Tammy Abraham grabbed his first England goal six minutes from time. (Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)