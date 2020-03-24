Kane 'two or three weeks' away from return to fitness

The news means Kane should be back in contention for a spot in Jose Mourinho's plans for when football returns following its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be no matches played until 30 April at the earliest, but there was some positive news for Spurs with Kane, who has been out with a hamstring injury since New Year’s Day, revealing his recovery is going to plan.

“From a rehab point of view and personal point of view, I’m doing really well,” Kane told Tottenham’s website. “I’m at a good stage now and just working hard, doing a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab and just waiting to see what happens to the season.

"It’s such a strange situation; no one has been in this situation before. Like anything, you have to take the positives out of it and do what you can. So far, me and the family are well, and I’ll continue to work hard, work in the gym, work from home and do what I can.

“We’ll just have to wait and see. My family is well, and obviously everyone is thinking about coronavirus at the moment and it’s a time to be together, to stay safe and hopefully everything will be all right.”