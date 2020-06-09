Football

Kante returns to contact training at Chelsea ahead of Premier League return

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
5 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

June 9 (Reuters) - Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has made a return to full contact training on Tuesday ahead of the Premier League restart next week.

Kante had been training individually at Chelsea's Cobham training ground after he expressed concerns over his safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was initially granted compassionate leave to miss the squad's return to training.

However, the 29-year-old was reintegrated with Frank Lampard's first team squad, and the World Cup winner will be expected to play a pivotal role in the closing stages of the campaign.

Football

Lallana signs short-term Liverpool extension

AN HOUR AGO

"Kante joined in as the team indulged in a series of different skill activities using various props," Chelsea said in a statement https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2020/06/09/kante-returns-to-contact-training.

"The midfielder looked sharp as he took part in a series of rondos before finding the net with a smartly placed shot in the practice game."

Chelsea will restart their Premier League campaign against Aston Villa on June 21.

With nine games remaining, Lampard's side sit fourth in the standings, three points clear of Manchester United, as they chase Champions League qualification. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Liga

Florentino’s choice: The dilemma facing Real Madrid this summer

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Humble Getafe take on established order in push for Champions League

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Lallana signs short-term Liverpool extension

AN HOUR AGO
Liga

Florentino’s choice: The dilemma facing Real Madrid this summer

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Humble Getafe take on established order in push for Champions League

2 HOURS AGO
Football

EFL clubs vote to keep promotion/relegation if seasons curtailed

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

00:01:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

AEK Athens and Panathinaikos take a knee for George Floyd

00:00:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Vandoorne wins Formula E Race at Home Challenge

00:02:57
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic voices concerns over 'extreme' US Open coronavirus protocols

07/06/2020 AT 14:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

07/06/2020 AT 11:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Formula 1

Unwell Massa visited hospital for checks

29/07/2017 AT 08:32
Premier League

Mourinho: I'm not interested in Morata's move to Chelsea

20/07/2017 AT 10:47
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

06/06/2020 AT 16:58
Play Icon
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On

Previous articleLallana signs short-term Liverpool extension