Former England international Karen Carney has deleted her Twitter account after a torrent of abuse following a post made by the club's official account.

The club appeared to mock Carney's comments made after Leeds' 5-0 win over West Brom.

“I actually think they got promoted [last season] because of Covid, in terms of it gave them a bit of respite,” Carney told Amazon Prime.

Leeds' Twitter account drew attention to the comments by re-sharing the clip, leading to a spate of abuse directed at Carney.

The club has now condemned the reaction of its fans, but only after club owner Andrea Radrizzani backed the social media post.

