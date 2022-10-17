Football

Karim Benzema hot favourite to win men's Ballon d'Or 2022 ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah

France and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema is the clear favourite to win the Ballon d'Or crown in Paris tonight. Betting companies have Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah respectively next in-line for the top award, but Benzema is predicted to be untouchable. In a notable change to the rules this year - the award is now judged on performances over a season and not a calendar year.

00:01:04, 2 hours ago