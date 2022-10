Football

Karim Benzema joins ex-Real Madrid stars Ronaldo and Luis Figo on plane to Ballon d'Or 2022 awards ceremony

Ballon d'Or favourite Karim Benzema was joined on a flight to Paris for the 2022 ceremony along with former Real Madrid greats Ronaldo and Luis Figo. Benzema is widely tipped to win the Ballon d'Or after a season that saw him lift the La Liga title and the Champions League.

00:00:29, an hour ago