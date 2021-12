Football

'Karim Benzema out of Champions League match with Inter Milan' - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti: "As for Karim, he had a bit of pain early on in the game and he didn't want to aggravate any possible injury so we opted to replace him. We'll see how he feels in the next few days but I don't think he'll be able to play on Tuesday [in the Champions League against Inter Milan] but he could be fit for Sunday [in La Liga against Atletico Madrid]."

00:00:55, 15 minutes ago