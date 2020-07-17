Karim Benzema: The new king of Real Madrid

After helping Real Madrid beat Villarreal on Thursday, Karim Benzema claimed a 19th trophy at the club. This one was different, as Martin Mosnier of Eurosport France explains.

Four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups, two Copa del Reys, two Supercopa de Espanas, three Liga titles, four FIFA Club World Cup and the fifth highest scorer – 248 goals - in the history of one of the world’s best and most historic clubs. Karim Benzema's Real Madrid career will stand the test of time; his achievements in the Spanish capital are beyond reproach. And yet, he does not seem to get the plaudits his excellence merits – not until now. He has perhaps been a victim of his own selflessness – his role as the ultimate team player who made those around him, including Cristiano Ronaldo, better diminishes the focus on his own brilliance.

It was perhaps Ronaldo’s shadow that loomed largest over Benzema’s talents; during his time there, the Portuguese dominated every aspect of the club, with Benzema his dedicated on-field lieutenant. It is remarkable that a player of Benzema’s achievement and talent has finished no higher than 16th in the Ballon d’Or – that came in 2014. There is little doubt that his willingness to sacrifice himself for the team cost him personal accolades. There is, however, also little doubt that the demands Ronaldo placed on those around him made Benzema – and others - better players. However, the Frenchman was always more than the Portuguese’s understudy and the last two years have proven that.

Football After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona? AN HOUR AGO

Play Icon WATCH Zinedine Zidane hails 'special feeling' after La Liga title triumph 00:00:56

FIRST MAJOR TITLE OF THE POST-RONALDO ERA

Benzema scored 28 goals and provided eight assists in the absence of Ronaldo during the 2018-19 season to cement his place as Real Madrid’s leader. However, without their five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Madrid failed to pick up any silverware. Benzema had proven he could excel and lead the team without Ronaldo, but his next challenge was to ensure Madrid excelled. And his excellence during the 2019-20 season was crucial to Real Madrid’s first title since 2017. It cements his place at the pinnacle of the game. His excellence over the course of the last 11 seasons deserves this moment free from the shadow of others.

Benzema has been – by a distance – Madrid’s best player this season. He sits second in the race for the Pichichi and has been Madrid’s most decisive player at the most decisive moments. Since the restart, his seven goals and two assists have proven crucial as 10 wins in succession led Zinedine Zidane’s side to the title. In fact, his brilliance has been such that it could be Ronaldo looking on as he lifts the Ballon d’Or aloft next year, particularly if Madrid manage a Liga and Champions League double.

AN EXAMPLE FOR THE NEXT GENERATION

It has taken a full 11 years, but it is now undeniable that Benzema is not only this team's best player but also its leader. He has set the standard for the next generation and for this one too. He has shown consistency beyond the natural talents of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior and done it all without Ronaldo's replacement, Eden Hazard, who has been hamstrung by injury in his debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu. Further, his brilliance has not been dimmed by the absence of usual co-conspirator Gareth Bale or by the fact that at season's start the club attempted to replace him with Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic. Real Madrid asked big questions of Karim Benzema and he delivered. He has, though, delivered for over a decade. His time in the limelight, his crowning glory is well deserved.

Premier League Ben Chilwell is not for sale, says Brendan Rodgers AN HOUR AGO