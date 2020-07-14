Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: Ousmane Dembele was my favourite player at Dortmund

Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring the opening goal during the DFB Cup Final match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund at the Olympiastadion on May 27, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has told France Football that Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele was his favourite player when the Frenchman played for Borussia Dortmund.

Rummenigge, 64, gave a wide-ranging interview to France Football, where he discussed a broad range of topics, including Ligue 1’s decision to curtail its season, the impending arrival of Tanguy Kouassi at the Allianz Arena and the success of French players in the Bundesliga.

The Chairman of Executive Board of FC Bayern Munchen AG - a daughter company of Bayern – added that technically excellent French players offered particular value in the market before heaping praise on Dembele.

“We love French players and they feel at home here,” began Rummenigge.

When he was in Dortmund, I loved seeing Ousmane Dembele play. He was one of my favourite players.

Dembele produced eight goals and 18 assists in 31 starts for Dortmund during his one season at the Westfalenstadion before completing a €105 million move to Barcelona in the summer of 2017.

The 23-year-old has struggled with injury at the Camp Nou, with reports suggesting that the Euro Papers: Barcelona set to sell Dembele as United eye £88m deal.

"Since he left for Barcelona, ​​it's a shame that his progression has slowed down due to many injuries," added Rummenigge.

