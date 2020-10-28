Kean opened the scoring in the Group H encounter in the 64th minute, heading home unmarked from an Mbappe corner from the left.
The 20-year-old Kean, on loan at PSG from Premier League Everton, got their second in the 79th minute, firing a left-footed shot into the net after controlling a pass from Mbappe.
PSG's Brazil forward Neymar was forced off in the 26th minute due to a thigh injury and was replaced by Pablo Sarabia.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay Editing by Toby Davis)
