Kean opened the scoring in the Group H encounter in the 64th minute, heading home unmarked from an Mbappe corner from the left.

The 20-year-old Kean, on loan at PSG from Premier League Everton, got their second in the 79th minute, firing a left-footed shot into the net after controlling a pass from Mbappe.

PSG's Brazil forward Neymar was forced off in the 26th minute due to a thigh injury and was replaced by Pablo Sarabia.

