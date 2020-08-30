Keane commits to Everton with five-year contract

Centre back Keane, 27, earned a recall to Gareth Southgate’s England squad this week and capped a memorable few days with a new contract to keep him at Goodison Park until 2025.

"I have loved my three years at Everton and am looking forward to seeing what the future holds," he told evertontv. "The manager (Carlo Ancelotti) is one of the best there has been. I am not happy just staying where I am at the minute. I want to keep improving and keep learning."