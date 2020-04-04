Former Ireland defender McCarthy, 61, took over in November 2018 and was poised to lead them into last month's Euro 2020 qualifying playoffs before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Ex-Dundalk manager Kenny was due to replace McCarthy after the Euros but with the playoffs delayed and the tournament put back a year the FAI have brought the transition forward.

Liverpool place some non-playing staff on temporary leave

"The Football Association of Ireland announces that Mick McCarthy is to be succeeded as national team manager by Stephen Kenny with immediate effect," a statement read.

"The handover has been agreed with both men in light of the delay to the European Championship play-offs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Video - Barcelona and Real Madrid are tussling for Napoli's midfield maestro - Euro Papers 01:26

McCarthy's contract was due to expire on July 31, after the Euro 2020 finals that have now been re-scheduled for 2021.

"This move allows Stephen Kenny time to plan for the European Championship play-off semi-final against Slovakia later in the year," the statement said.

Kenny, 48, has been promoted from under-21s coach.

McCarthy's last match in charge was a 1-1 draw with Denmark in Dublin in November, meaning they missed automatic qualification for the Euros.